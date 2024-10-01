Assam: Dima Hasao Team Embarks on ‘Exposure Tour’ to Ziro Music Festival

OUR Correspondent

Haflong : A team from Dima Hasao visited Ziro Music Festival at Ziro under Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh on an ‘Exposure Tour’ recently to get insights of the festival.

Initiated by NC Hill Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, patronized and supported by NCHAC and Dima Hasao tourism, 28 members included EM Samuel Changsan, MAC Rupali Langthasa, MAC Projith Hojai, members of tourism management committee from Haflong, Maibang and Umrangso, a prominent tourist hotspot of the district.

The tour started from Haflong on Thursday for Ziro via Nagaon, Tezpur, Itanagar and Naharlagun for 2nd day of the festival i.e on September 27.

Appreciating CEM Gorlosa’s initiative on the exposure visit Karan Daulagupu (tour member) said that it was much needed since Dima Hasao district have much potentiality in tourism and could generate an income source for youths by engaging them as tourist guide, home stay, rural tourism and much more simultaneously boosting economy and rural livelihood.

“Since our district is promoting tourism from the past few years, this exposure tour is very helpful, as it gives us an insight of tourism from grass root level. We will be happy to share our knowledge and experience during our visit at Ziro town.” Daulagupu said.

He also added that, during their visit they stayed in an home-stay run by a decent Apatani family, where they got a chance to know their culture, tradition and taste their local cuisines and experience their culinary skills. “Likewise, we could also teach our people how to promote our culture, tradition and customs.” Daulagupu further said.

Biswajyoti Hojai (tour member), who recently bagged the ‘Best Tourist Guide’ in Assam by the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam, said Dima Hasao is one of the most beautiful district among Assam with many picturesque tourist destination, like Sielkal Peak- The Trekkers Paradise, Panimur- Mini Niagara falls, Hempeupet Peak- famous for night trekking, less explore natural caves- Tularam cave and Lungkip Cave at Umrangsu and much more. He said that they are organizing a ‘Water Carnival’ at Umrangso on October 26 and October 27.

Other team member expressed their appreciation for invaluable insights which they gained during the visit.

Held amidst the spectacular Ziro Valley in the month of September, Ziro Music Festival is a four-day annual festival hosted by the local Apatani tribe, known for their closeness to nature and music. With an infrastructure built mostly of locally sourced bamboo and a strong emphasis on eco-friendly practices is a one of its kind.

