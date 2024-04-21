Demow schools perform well in HSLC Examination 2024

DEMOW: The results of the HSLC Examination 2024 were declared on Saturday where the Demow Educational institutions showed good performance. The pass percentage of the HSLC examination, 2024 in Sivasagar district is 85.1%. In St.Mary’s School, Raisai, Demow a total of 39 students appeared, 3 students secured distinction and 18 students secured star marks. In Advanced Mathematics, Annaldeep Das, Neetish Neehar Konwar and Shrilyghya Borgohain the Students of St.Mary’s School, Raisai, Demow secured 100 marks.

Annaldeep Das secured 93.33 percent and became a topper in the St.Mary’s School, Raisai, Demow. In Hem Chandra Borgohain English Model English High School, 4 students secured the first division and 5 students secured the second division. In Swarna Bidyapith School, 4 students secured the first division and 6 students secured the second division with letter marks in Computer and English. In Demow Higher Secondary School, 4 students secured star marks, 23 students secured the first division, 52 students secured the second division and 33 students secured the third division. In Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School, 13 students secured the first division, 46 students secured the second division and 1 student secured third division. The well-wishers congratulated the students for their results.

Also Read: Devashree Kashyap from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, secures 3rd position in HSLC Examination

Also Watch: