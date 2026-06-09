Demow: Specially-abled Class VII student appeals for artificial leg support

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Birina Chaura, daughter of Dinesh Chaura and Ritu Chaura, a resident of Athabari, and a student of class 7 in Demow Town MV School, is a specially-abled girl who does not have a leg.

Her father, Dinesh Chaura, informed this correspondent that even with one leg, Birina takes part in sports like running and kabaddi and has also won prizes for her dance performances.

Belonging to an economically weak family, Birina cannot afford to buy an artificial limb on her own.

The ATTSA, Demow branch, and Birina Chaura’s parents have appealed to Sushanta Borgohain, Cabinet Minister as well as MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency, to help the girl and provide her with an artificial leg.

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