Lok Sabha polls: Lakhimpur district administration set up control room; toll-free number launched

LAKHIMPUR: As per strict guidelines and instruction of Election Commission of India, Lakhimpur district administration has taken up due measures to check any violation of Model Code of Conduct(MCC), which came into force in Lakhimpur district too along with the rest of the nation with the announcement of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In this connection, the Lakhimpur district administration has set up a control room and launched a toll free number 03752-245761 for Lakhimpur House of People Constituency (HPC). Any case of MCC violation under the constituency can be lodged to Complaint Monitoring Cell Centre (CMCC) by using the toll free number. Further, the citizens and the political parties can also lodge complaint through the number regarding the distribution of cash and intoxicants in a view of influencing the common voters.

