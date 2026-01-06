International Me-Dam-Me-Phi 2026 to be celebrated with global participation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The historic town of Sivasagar is set to host the International Me-Dam-Me-Phi 2026 from January 30 to February 1 at Boarding Field, Sivasagar, marking a grand celebration dedicated to the immortal ancestors (Dam-Phi-Me) and the timeless legacy of the Tai-Ahom civilization.

The three-day international event will bring together scholars, cultural ambassadors, youth organizations, women leaders, athletes, and international Tai representatives from Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos, making it one of the most comprehensive cultural and intellectual congregations in recent times.

The programme will commence on January 30 with ceremonial flag hoisting and moidam tarpan, followed by a drawing competition for students, an international academic conclave on Tai resurgence in the context of India's Act East Policy, an all Assam heritage quiz, an all Assam debate competition, and a start-up and entrepreneur summit focusing on innovation.

A major highlight of the event will be the national-level marathon race on January 31, organized under the supervision of the Assam Olympic Association, with a prize pool of over Rs 2.5 lakh. The same day will also feature the traditional Me-Dam-Me-Phi rituals, a grand cultural procession themed on harmony, and an open session graced by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, along with ministers, legislators, and international delegates.

The evening will witness a historic drama on freedom fighter Gomdhar Konwar, reflecting the rich literary and cultural heritage of Assam.

On February 1, a women's convention will be held under the aegis of the Mahila Samittee, Sivasagar District Tai Ahom Students' Union, which will be graced by Sangeeta Barooah Pichoraty, President of Press Club of India. This will be followed by the prize distribution and valedictory function, to be graced by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with several Union and State leaders, intellectuals, and representatives of leading socio-cultural organizations.

The valedictory celebrations will conclude with a grand cultural evening, featuring popular Assamese artiste Achurjya Borpatra as the main attraction.

The organizers stated that International Me-Dam-Me-Phi 2026 aims to reinforce cultural unity, honour ancestral heritage, and strengthen people-to-people connections across South and Southeast Asia, while inspiring the younger generation to engage with history, culture, identity, and innovation.

