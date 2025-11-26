Demow to host seventh annual Kendriya Sukapha Divas on December 2

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow regional Tai Ahom Students’ Union, the seventh annual Kendriya Sukapha Divas (Asom Divas) will be organized at the Demow Public Playground on December 2. On the day, a cultural procession will be taken out and drawing and essay competitions organized among the students. In the memory of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a cultural programme will also be organized where popular singers Neel Akash and Nilabh Nita will perform.

