Deori community celebrates Magh Bihu with traditional fervour at Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Deori community celebrated Magh Bihu with pomp and gaiety on Wednesday in Panidihing, Tengapani, near Demow. Tuesday being the Uruka, community feasts were arranged at various venues. On Wednesday early morning, the Mejis or bonfires were burnt. The Deori community traditionally celebrates Magh Bihu on the first Wednesday of the Magh month. On the occasion, people from the community also offered prayers at the Balia Baba Than (Mandir) situated in Tengapani.

