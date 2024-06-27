Development Demands for Dhubri-Gauripur Twin-Heritage City Raised in Joint Meeting

DHUBRI: Major issues of communications such as road, railways, air, river and demands for development of Dhubri-Gauripur as twin-heritage city were raised in a meeting held under the auspices of Dhubri District Railway Users’ Association (DDRUA) and All Political parties co-ordination committee for Development of Dhubri district in a conference hall of a hotel of the town. The joint meeting was held under the presidentship of Dr. Debamoy Sanyal.

In the meeting, the members raised the issues of poor railway services from the district’s stations, construction of flyover at the level crossing in Dhubri, rejuvenation of Dhubri International River Port of Call as envisioned in the EXIM by Union Ministry of Shipping and Transport (now remain closed for months), and reintroducing of air services from Rupsi Airport.

Union Minister for Shipping and Transport, Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting held on EXIM on 12 June, 2023 at Dhubri River Port assured to develop the port and take it to a height of major transport activities. But after few months, in November 2023, all operational activities came to a standstill due to unauthorized collection of money from the parties, the members further alleged.

Besides this, a member also spoke on the two historical cities, Dhubri and Gauripur which are dotted with ample of heritage sites therein along with famed Terracotta Cluster of villages at Asharikandi near Gauripur, which could be developed as major tourist hub of western Assam.

However, the members expressed deep resentment over non-implementation of tourism policy in this district.

Even a tourist lodge and cafeteria-cum-Tower constructed in Dhubri by Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) way back in 2007 closed long back and now has been gradually covered by weeds and herbs, the members alleged.

Secretary of DDRUA, Hasan Ali Sheikh informed The Sentinel that after threadbare discussion, it was resolved to prepare separate memorandum for each demand and issue and meet concerning ministers in Dispur and New Delhi soon.

