Devotees celebrate holi, Doul Utsav with fervour in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with enthusiasm in Demow and surrounding areas on Wednesday. Devotees offered abir to God on the day of Purnima and participated in playful festivities. Children were seen enjoying water guns, while street vendors sold Holi items such as water pistols, abir, and other colours from their stalls. The 74th Doul Utsav was organized at Sri Sri Krishna Garakhiya Mandir, near Dhaimao Pukhuri, Kokilamari, Tengapani, from the evening of March 3 to the morning of March 4. Devotees from various places gathered to offer prayers and participate in the religious celebrations at the mandir.

