Tangla comes alive with colours as people celebrate Holi with enthusiasm

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: People from all walks of life—irrespective of caste, colour, community, or religion—came together to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, with great enthusiasm in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Wednesday. Holi revellers, particularly youth, were seen thronging the streets, creating a vibrant and carefree atmosphere. Children dressed in clothes smeared with colours played with water balloons, adding to the festive spirit.

“Holi is a shared, colourful heritage and a spirited carnival of India that brings society together, irrespective of faith,” said social worker Govindo Debnath of Tangla town.

“Colours bring so much joy. May the cheer of colours always remain in our lives,” said student Rashik Khan. The festival fostered an ambience of goodwill, with people actively participating in various cultural and social functions organized on the occasion.

