Devotees in Orang recall Zubeen Garg through songs and portraits

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The farewell to Goddess Durga on Dashami at Orang Pauripota Path hit a deeply emotional note this year as devotees also remembered Assam’s beloved cultural icon, the heartthrob, Zubeen Garg.

The Durga Puja Committee of Orang Pauripota added a unique artistic touch to its celebrations with a hand-painted portrait of the singer by Nipul Das, Junior Engineer of the Public Works Department and son of Haren Das of Orang Chamuagaon. The striking artwork captured the essence of Garg’s musical journey, inscribing titles of his unforgettable songs like Anamika, Maya, Yantra, Ma-Devata, Mon Jai, Nayak, Hiya Diya Niya, Roi Roi Binale, and Mayabini.

On Thursday, the portrait drew devotees and music lovers alike, who paused amid Dashami rituals to offer homage. Local artiste Asha Sharma, joined by the puja organizers, led a soulful tribute by rendering some of Garg’s most loved songs.

The initiative turned the immersion day into not just a religious farewell, but also a celebration of the enduring legacy of the voice that united Assam with melody.

