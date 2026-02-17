Devotees throng temples as Maha Shivratri celebrations begin in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The Maha Shivratri Puja begins in Demow on February 15. From Sunday morning, devotees throng to the Demow Raichai Sarbajanin Shiva Mandir and other mandirs in Demow to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Devotees also visit the historic Shiva Doul in Sivasagar to offer their prayers.

On the occasion of Sri Sri Maha Shivratri, a 40-foot-tall Shivling has been temporarily installed on February 14 at the premises of the World Peace Retreat Centre, located in Demow Barua Changmai Gaon. The 12 ancient and famous Jyotirlingas of India—Somnath, Mallikarjun, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Vaidyanath, Bhimashankar, Rameshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Kedarnath, Tryambakeshwar, Vishwanath, and Nageshwar—are symbolically displayed there.

At the World Peace Retreat Centre campus, visitors can see a beautiful art gallery, a live display of Shiva-Shankar, and a Healing Garden. The event will conclude on February 16.

