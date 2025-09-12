DGP Harmeet Singh Visits Numaligarh Ahead of PM's Visit

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Ahead of the inauguration of the Bio-Refinery Project at Numaligarh Refinery on September 14, to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Numaligarh on Wednesday and participated in a review meeting. On Thursday, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, along with Guardian Minister Rupesh Gowala, arrived in Numaligarh. The DGP visited the main pandal, helipad, and the bio-ethanol project site, while also reviewing various aspects of security. Several senior police officials were present during his inspection. Meanwhile, Guardian Minister Rupesh Gowala came to review the arrangements, accompanied by MLA Mrinal Saikia.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Indifference Towards Indigenous Youth Exposed: Gaurav Gogoi on Golakganj Clash

Also Watch: