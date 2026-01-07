DGP's Commendation Medal for Simaluguri PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Debajit Kalita

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Debajit Kalita, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Simaluguri police station under Nazira sub-division, has been selected for the prestigious Director General of Police's (DGP) Commendation Medal in recognition of his outstanding service and professional excellence.

Previously serving as the OC of Golakganj police station in Dhubri district, Kalita earned widespread recognition for his effective measures in curbing criminal activities, especially his firm action against cattle smuggling and drug trafficking. His sustained operations led to the arrest of several individuals involved in these illegal activities, significantly strengthening law and order in the area.

In appreciation of his dedication, integrity, and commitment to duty, Kalita will be formally conferred with the DGP Commendation Medal on January 26.

