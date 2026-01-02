514 police & CAPF personnel get DGP’s Commendation Medals

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large number of officers and men of Assam Police and sister organizations have been awarded the DGP’s Commendation Medal (Gold & Silver) for the year 2025 for their outstanding meritorious work.

A total of 49 officers and men have been awarded Gold medals, 453 have been awarded Silver medals and 12 personnel of the Indian Army, CRPF and Assam Rifles have been awarded Silver medals.

The DGP’s Commendation Medal (Gold) for the year 2025 has been awarded to Munna Prasad Gupta, Director General of Civil Defence & Commandant General of Home Guards & Spl. Director General of Police CID, Assam; Hiren Ch. Nath, (Retd) Spl. Addl. Director General of Police, SB Orgn. Assam; Surendra Kumar, ADGP (V&AC) Assam & Director of Fire & Emergency Service, Assam; Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police (L&O), Assam; Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati; Ankur Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati; and Dr Rosie Kalita, Sr Supdt of Police, CM’s SVC, Assam, among others.

Moreover, the DGP’s Commendation Medal (Silver) for the year 2025 has been awarded to Dr Sadeque Ali Ahmed, Sr Supdt of Police, Fire Service, SF & ESO, Assam; and Jayanta Sarathi Borah, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, among others.

Also, 12 personnel from the Indian Army, CRPF and Assam Rifles have been awarded the DGP’s Commendation Medal (Silver) for the year 2025 for their outstanding meritorious work.

Also Read: Assam Home Department Announces Promotions for 19 IPS Officers