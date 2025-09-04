DHAC CEM Debola Gorlosa lays foundation for Eklavya Model School in Harangajao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a major step towards strengthening educational infrastructure in Dima Hasao, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debola Gorlosa, on Wednesday attended the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the upcoming Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Dolaidisa, Harangajao.

The initiative, designed to provide quality education to tribal students, is expected to become a milestone in bridging the educational gap in the region.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Dhriti Thaosen, President of the Dima Hasao District BJP, Mohet Hojai, Chairman of DHAC, Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member of DHAC, Monjoy Langthasa, MAC, and Prinob Haflongbar, Chairman of Harangajao Constituency Development Committee (CDC). Their participation highlighted the collective commitment of the leadership to uplift the education sector.

Following the ceremony, the CEM and his team inspected two major ongoing educational projects in Harangajao — the Harangajao Higher Secondary School and the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya. Officials expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of construction, noting that the facilities are being developed with a vision of inclusivity, modern amenities, and long-term sustainability.

