Dhakuakhana murder case: Police receives DNA test report, reveals body found in Lakhimpur is not BJP leader, but missing mason Jahangir Hussain

LAKHIMPUR: Finally, the mystery shrouding the half-burnt body recovered on June 1 night at Sapotiya Chetia Gaon under Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district has come into light with the release of the DNA testing report.

The DNA report of the body with head missing has revealed that the corpse was not of Sunil Gogoi, the local BJP leader-cum-contractor of Jal Jeevan Mission as claimed, but of another person, named Jahangir Hussain who hailed from Dhubri district and was working as a mason in the projects implemented by Sunil Gogoi. It was disclosed by Lakhimpur MP Aparna Natarajan on Tuesday night while addressing a press conference in North Lakhimpur.

It should be noted here that in the FIR, Sunil Gogoi’s wife, Puspa Gogoi had claimed that the body recovered at a sumoni (muga silkworm rearing plantation), located around 200 meters away from their residence in Sapotiya Chetia Gaon was of her husband. Accordingly, a probe was initiated into the case.

Addressing the media persons, the Lakhimpur SP said, “We were informed that Sunil Gogoi’s body was found about 200 meters from their residence. From the crime spot, police recovered a jersey, a pair of sandals, a dagger, a torch light and a lathi. Based on the recovered things, we were informed that the body was of Sunil Gogoi. The scene seemed to us being staged. Since the body had no head and the whole body was burnt, it became imperative for us to identify the same.”

“Moreover, Jahangir Hussain of Dhubri went missing from the previous day. Technical analysis revealed Jahangir’s location around the crime spot at around 6.30 pm on June 1. Naturally, all these things have created doubt in the case and therefore it was necessary to go for a DNA test to ascertain whether the body was of Sunil or not. So, we sought the help of the forensic team in Guwahati,” she added.

She further said, “A forensic team led by the IG of CID arrived on June 2. They were also accompanied by a team of CID dog squads. The DGP also inspected the scene the next day. At the spot we recovered 100 pieces of bones along with burnt flesh. In the evening on the same day, the samples of bones and flesh of the body were collected scientifically and forensically in the presence of forensic team and LMCH (Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital) doctors. After conducting the legal processes, the samples were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics in Hyderabad. Then the body was sent for post-mortem examination. We have also sent blood samples of two relatives of Sunil Gogoi along with Zahidur Rahman, brother of Jahangir Hussain. The report came today. According to the report, the DNA of the samples matches only with that of Zahidur Rahman, the brother of Jahangir Hussain. This proves that the body was not of Sunil Gogoi but of Jahangir Hussain. The SP added that the murder took place after 8.30 pm and a case would be registered in this regard. “People who may be involved in the incident will be summoned for questioning during the investigation. Every member of Sunil Gogoi’s family will also be summoned to the police station for questioning,” the SP asserted. She revealed that Sunil Gogoi had also purchased life insurance policy of Rs 41 lakh in his name. Sunil had nominated his wife in the insurance. This fact has also raised many questions now.

After the identification of the body of Jahangir Hussain, Lakhimpur police declared Sunil Gogoi absconding since 8:00 pm of June 1. Lakhimpur police also declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing any information about Sunil Gogoi. On the other hand, a case has been filed at Dhakuakhana Police Station regarding the gruesome murder. The case vide No. 48/24/US-120(B)/302/201/34 has been registered against Sunil Gogoi, his wife Puspa Gogoi, son Sourabh Gogoi and one relative of Sunil Gogoi named Jayanta Gogoi.

Referring to the murder case, after receiving the DNA test report, DGP GP Singh said that it has been established scientifically that the mortal remains of the body bear genetic similarity to the family of the Jal Jeevan Mission labourer Jahangir Hussain, indicative of Hussain being killed and subsequently burnt with intention to conceal identity. “Initial investigation indicates the entire plan having been hatched and executed by the suspects for financial gain through insurance claim,” he said.

