MP Pradan Baruah Felicitated in Lakhimpur After Third Consecutive Victory in 18th Lok Sabha Polls

LAKHIMPUR: Pradan Baruah was given warm felicitation in Lakhimpur on Tuesday after being re-elected as an MP from 12 Lakhimpur House of Parliamentary Constituency (HPC) in the 18th Lok Sabha Poll. BJP’s Pradan Baruah won three consecutive elections including a by-election from the 12th Lakhimpur HPC. In the recent Lok Sabha Poll, he managed to defeat his nearest contestant Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika by more than lakhs of votes.

The MP was felicitated by party workers and other political parties of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a meeting organized at Ahu Chaul Gaon Rangmancha at CD Road of North Lakhimpur town. Receiving the felicitation, the MP thanked the leaders and workers of BJP, AGP, Gana Shakti and other allied parties and the public. He also thanked Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka. The MP said that he would actively reach out to the people in the upcoming days. The MP said that arrangements would be made to expedite the implementation of existing government schemes. He added that 30 per cent of the PMAY scheme remained to be implemented. “I would have been happy if I could have implemented the scheme 100 per cent,” the MP asserted

He further said that he would pay more attention to the implementation of PM-Kisan scheme in the upcoming days. Another felicitation programme to felicitate the MP was organized on the same day at the Gana Bhawan of Laluk under Ranganadi LAC.

Also Read: Assam: Dhubri-Gauripur alternative road and flyover demanded

Also Watch: