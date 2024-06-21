Dhakuakhana Police Interrogate Family of Absconding Sunil Gogoi in Gruesome Murder Case

LAKHIMPUR: In connection with the gruesome murder incident, that took place at Sapotiya Chetia Gaon under Dhakuakhana Police Station on June 1 night, Dhakuakhana police interrogated the family members of “absconding” Sunil Gogoi on Wednesday. Dhakuakhana police registered a case vide No. 48/24/US-120(B)/302/201/34 against Sunil Gogoi, his wife Puspa Gogoi, son Sourabh Gogoi and one relative of Sunil Gogoi named Jayanta Gogoi on Tuesday night after receiving the DNA test report ascertaining the half-burnt body to be of missing Jahangir Hussain. Then summon was issued to the family. Responding to the same, they, along with Sunil’s elderly mother, arrived at the police station around 9:00 am on Wednesday. Police interrogated them for four hours. Officer-in-Charge of Dhakuakhana Police Station, Kuldeep Gogoi interrogated the accused.

In front of the media person, before arriving at the police station Puspa Gogoi denied that the Jahangir Hussain’s murder was committed by Sunil Gogoi. Dhakuakhana police, after declaring Sunil Gogoi as absconding, has been conducting an extensive search for him.

