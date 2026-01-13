Dhanasiri Mela concludes at Basapathar after three-day cultural fest

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Dhanasiri Mela, organized at Basapathar in Kamargaon under Bokakhat sub-division, which began on January 12, concluded on Monday. The fair was organized by the Basapathar Livelihood Self-Help Group and the Tai Ahom Students’ Association, Bokakhat sub-divisional committee, with the cooperation of the local residents of Basapathar.

