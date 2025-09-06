Dhansiri dyke breach causes severe erosion in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: According to reports, a recent devastating flood of the Dhansiri river washed away an agricultural embankment in the area, leading to severe erosion. While this natural erosion continues, local residents alleged that the situation had worsened with the movement of large vessels transporting equipment for the Numaligarh Refinery.

Villagers claim that these large ships carrying heavy machinery stir up the riverbed with their engine-driven propellers, cutting into the riverbanks in the Kekuri area. Despite repeated appeals to the refinery authorities to take preventive measures before starting vessel operations so that riverside residents are not harmed, the matter has not been given due attention, leading to the current worsening situation.

Over twenty families from the region have already been forced to abandon their homes and take shelter in nearby areas such as Dihing and Dipang.

