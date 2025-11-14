Dhansiri embankment in Kuruwabahi lies in ruins; villagers seek urgent repair

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the Kuruwabahi region under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly Constituency, one particular road has become a nightmare for the villagers. The embankment of the Dhansiri river connecting the Chinakan Chariali area of Kuruwabahi to Nikorighat has developed several large cracks and uneven surfaces, making it almost impossible for even pedestrians to pass through, let alone four-wheelers or two-wheelers.

Despite repeated appeals from the local residents, the Water Resources Department office at Bokakhat has failed to take any meaningful steps toward repairing the embankment. Occasionally, the concerned authorities simply dump a few truckloads of gravel and claim to have done their duty. According to locals, although the matter has already been reported to the Kuruwabahi Gaon Panchayat and the Water Resources Department, no concrete action has been taken so far.

Expressing his frustration to this correspondent, a villager said, “From the main commercial center of our area, Nikorighat, local traders have to travel daily to various markets across the district using this road. But due to its poor condition, vehicular movement has become extremely difficult. Yet, no steps have been taken by the authorities.”

It may be mentioned that Nikorighat, once a major commercial hub of the undivided Sivasagar district, continues to retain its economic importance. Fish from the Brahmaputra and Dhansiri rivers, crops grown in the surrounding chaporis (river islands), and milk produced from cattle and buffaloes are regularly transported from Nikorighat to various parts of Assam. However, the collapsed road has caused endless suffering for the local people.

