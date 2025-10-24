Kuruwabahi Crisis: Dhansiri River Erosion Threatens Villages

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The large-scale erosion of the Dhansiri river in Kuruwabahi, Bokakhat, is nothing new. Since the 1960s, many villages in Kuruwabahi have been washed away by the river’s relentless erosion, rendering numerous families landless. Despite repeated demands and protests from the affected residents, no permanent solution to this recurring problem has been achieved to date.

Recently, the erosion near the embankment along the Dhansiri river beside Rongagora village in the area has taken a serious turn. With the river cutting away large portions of land dangerously close to the embankment, the structure itself is now under threat. The embankment serves as a vital route for people from over a hundred nearby villages. If it collapses at the severely eroded point, communication in the entire region will be disrupted, and during floods, Kuruwabahi could face a devastating situation.

About a decade ago, stone spurs were installed along this very embankment to control erosion, but those too were eventually swallowed by the river. Later, in 2012, porcupines and geo-bags were used in another attempt to prevent erosion. However, because of the Dhansiri river’s frequent changes in course, these efforts failed to achieve lasting results.

According to local residents, the authorities have not given due importance to the problem of erosion in Kuruwabahi. Moreover, in the absence of scientific surveys by experts, the anti-erosion measures occasionally undertaken by the Water Resources Department have proven temporary rather than effective.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, following persistent public demands, Executive Engineer Rajesh Baruah from the Bokakhat office of the Water Resources Department visited the affected area along with the Village Head, President of the Kuruwabahi Gaon Panchayat, and local residents. During the inspection, he informed the people that immediate anti-erosion measures using porcupines would be initiated by the department. He also stated that while porcupines would be used right away as a temporary measure, a permanent protection plan would soon be implemented.

