Sonitpur Congress (I) burns Minister Ashok Singhal’s effigy in Dhekiajuli

DHEKIAJULI: The political atmosphere of Dhekiajuli turned tense on Saturday as the Sonitpur District Congress (I) launched a massive protest against the Dhekiajuli MLA and State Minister, Ashok Singhal, for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Congress party. It should be mentioned here that on Friday during a public meeting session, Assam Health Minister and Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal asked the attendees of the meet whether any animal like Congress existed in Dhekiajuli. Following this remark going viral on social media, protests started against the minister.

The protest rally, led by key district and block-level Congress leaders including Sonitpur District Congress (I) President Kartik Kurmi, vice-presidents Banudhar Nath and Anjan Upadhyay, Dhekiajuli Town Block President Nilotpal Borah, APCC Secretary Girindra Dahal, Ajoy Tanti, and APCC Mahila Morcha Secretary Dakshina Devi, drew large participation from both the Town and Rural Blocks of Congress (I).

The march began at 12:30 PM from Rajiv Bhaban, Dhekiajuli, and proceeded towards the circle office. As the protesters attempted to continue their march through NH-15, Dhekiajuli town police intervened and requested them not to move further. Defying the minister through symbolism, the demonstrators stopped near the Dhekiajuli forest office, where they burnt the effigy of Minister Ashok Singhal and shouted slogans such as ‘Down with Ashok Singhal.’

Addressing the media, Congress leaders strongly condemned the minister’s remarks, stating, “It is completely unacceptable for a public representative to equate political rivals with animals. Such comments undermine democratic traditions and are an insult to Assamese society and values.”

The Congress leadership warned that if similar comments were made in the future, they would intensify their agitation and take to the streets with even larger protests.

With growing political heat in Sonitpur, this confrontation has once again brought the ruling and Opposition camps face to face in a war of words, reflecting the simmering tensions in Assam’s political landscape.

