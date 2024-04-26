Dhekiajuli Lekhak Sangbadik Mancha celebrated birthday of veteran journalist Ramesh Chandra Bora

Dhekiajuli: The 87th birthday of veteran journalist, writer-literary figure and ex-head master of Dhekiajuli Boys’ High School Ramesh Chandra Bora was celebrated by the Dhekiajuli Lekhak Sangbadik Mancha at Dhekiajuli Swahid Maidan on Wednesday. To observe the event a meeting was organized which was chaired by its executive president Sujit Kaatki and the objectives of the meeting were explained by the Joint Secretary of the Writers and Journalists Forum Narayan Foyel.

The purpose of the meeting was elaborated by Kalpajyoti Nath, secretary of the organization. The meeting began with a song performed by retired teacher and artist Narendra Nath Haloi. Veteran journalist, writer, literary figure, educator and great social activist Ramesh Chandra Barah was felicitated by the Dhekiajuli Lekhak Sangbadik Mancha, Dhekiajuli High School, Dhekiajuli Central Rongali Bihu Committee, Dhekiajuli Nagarik Mancha, Dhekiajuli Unit of AASU, AATSAA, AASAA members with Cheleng Chadar, Phulam Gamocha etc along with different birthday gifts.

Participating at the meeting, Dr Hari Prasad Boruah, lecturer of LOKD College, Dhekiajuli explained the achievement and unforgettable contribution of Ramesh Chandra Borah for the society. Boruah also brought to light many unknown contributions of Ramesh Chandra Bora. The meeting was attended by most of the well known figures of social, political and educational fields of Dhekiajuli and among which prominent were Ratul Nath, AGP Sonitpur district, president, Kajal Borah Social activist and educationists among others.

Gulak Borah, president of Dhekiajuli Lekhak Sangbadik Mancha explained the aims and objectives of Dhekiajuli Lekhak Sangbadik Mancha at the concluding session. In this event Dhekiajuli Lekhak Sangbadik Mancha felicitated Mehbish Raayeen, an HSLC passed out student from Dhekiajuli Girls’ High School who secured 100 marks in Sanskrit subjects in the just declared HSLC results which brought laurels to Dhekiajuli. All the people who were present in the meeting offered warm welcome to Mehbish Raayeen for her great success.

