Mental health awareness rally held in Golaghat to promote well-being

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A mental health awareness rally was organized at Golaghat district to promote awareness on the importance of mental well-being and to encourage open discussions on mental health issues. Officers and men of 142 Bn CRPF, along with all nursing staff of KK Civil Hospital, enthusiastically participated in the rally. The event was graced by the presence of Dr Dipak Dutta and Dr Dilip Deka, Superintendent of KK Hospital, Golaghat. Both dignitaries addressed the participants and emphasized the importance of maintaining psychological resilience, stress management, and emotional balance among security personnel and the general public.

