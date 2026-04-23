Dhekiajuli: NCC unit of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College marks Earth Day

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The NCC unit of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College solemnly observed Earth Day 2026, organizing a series of activities aimed at promoting environmental awareness among students and the wider community.

The celebration commenced with a painting competition based on this year's global theme, 'Our Power, Our Planet.' NCC cadets participated enthusiastically, expressing their ideas on environmental protection, renewable energy, and sustainable living through creative and visually striking artworks. The event highlighted the young participants' awareness and concern for the future of the planet.

Following the painting competition, a speech competition on the same theme was held.

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