Dhekiajuli observes Shaheed Divas, pays tribute to martyrs of 1942 flag movement

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: On the occasion of Shaheed Divas, on Saturday, the people of Dhekiajuli paid heartfelt homage to the immortal martyrs of the Quit India Movement whose supreme sacrifice turned this town into the “Shaheed Nagari” of Assam.

It was on this day in 1942 that a group of fearless patriots, carrying the tricolour and chanting slogans of freedom, marched to the Dhekiajuli Police Station to hoist the national flag in defiance of British rule. The police opened fire, killing eleven agitators on the spot. Their blood consecrated the soil of Dhekiajuli and ignited a flame of patriotism across Assam.

The martyrs include Monbar Nath, Kumuli Devi, Mohiram Koch, Tileswari Barua, Ratan Kachari, Khahuli Devi, Maniram Kachari, Lerela Kachari, Sorunath Sutiya, Dayal Das Panika, and Mangal Kurkur, along with an unidentified tea garden labourer and a saintly Sadhu. Their sacrifice has etched Dhekiajuli permanently on the map of India’s freedom struggle. Floral tributes were offered at Shaheed Bedi and other memorials across the town. Dyotibha Borah yhe Dhekiajuli Co District Commisioner, Students, citizens, social organisations, and leaders joined in processions and remembrance programmes, echoing the ideals of unity and sacrifice upheld by the martyrs.

Speakers at the commemoration reminded that the courage of these heroes must continue to inspire the younger generation. They emphasized that the story of Dhekiajuli is not merely a chapter of history but a living legacy of resistance, sacrifice, and patriotism. As the tricolour fluttered proudly over the memorial grounds, Dhekiajuli once again reaffirmed its vow to honour the martyrs by preserving their legacy and working towards a just and united India.

Also Read: Dhekiajuli shuts down to mourn the demise of music emperor Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: