Dhekiajuli pours out grief: Thousands join silent procession for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg has left the state stunned and speechless. On Tuesday, a wave of mourning swept through Dhekiajuli as thousands of people gathered to participate in a silent procession, paying their respects to the departed artiste.

From early morning, shops, markets, and business establishments across the state, including Dhekiajuli, remained shut in a spontaneous shutdown. Transport services also came to a standstill, leaving the town wrapped in an atmosphere of silence and sorrow.

Later in the day, after Garg’s last rites were performed at Sonapur, the people of Dhekiajuli assembled at 5 PM to take out a massive silent march. The sight was moving: citizens from every walk of life cutting across caste, creed, language, and religion walked shoulder to shoulder, holding their mobile flashlights aloft in tribute.

More than a hundred organizations joined hands in the programme, reflecting the collective grief of society. The unprecedented turnout turned Dhekiajuli into a sea of lights and silence.

Also Read: Assam: Ashes of singer Zubeen Garg kept in safe custody

Also Watch: