Dhekiajuli resonates with devotion as Surya Jayanti Mahotsav unfolds

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The town of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district witnessed an atmosphere of divine devotion and spiritual vibrancy as the Surya Jayanti Mahotsav was celebrated with grandeur at the town’s only Surya Temple. The two-day festival, held on January 24 and 25 was organized in strict adherence to Vedic traditions and drew a large gathering of devotees from across the Dhekiajuli co-district. The celebrations infused the town with an aura of faith, discipline, and cultural unity.

The festival commenced on the first day with the sacred Jalarohan ceremony at 9:30 am. A grand Mangal Kalash Yatra, comprising 151 women and young girls, was taken out from the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in the eastern part of the town to the Surya Temple. Clad in yellow attire and chanting ‘Jai Surya Dev,’ the procession transformed the streets into a vibrant corridor of devotion. Upon reaching the temple, rituals including Kalash Pujan, Ganapati Pujan, Bedi Pujan, lighting of ceremonial lamps, hoisting of religious flags, and construction of the mandap were performed amidst Vedic chants.

The afternoon programme featured the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra, Vedic hymns, and Aarti. The first day concluded with Deep Yagya, Pushpanjali, Prasad distribution, and Naam Kirtan, leaving devotees spiritually enriched. On the second day, religious proceedings began with Mandap Pujan, followed by the Amrit Abhishek of Lord Surya Narayan, accompanied by Vedic recitations.

A major highlight of the celebrations was the Panchakundiya Vedic Homa Yagya, in which hundreds of devotees participated by offering sacred oblations. The rituals concluded with Purnahuti, Aarti, and Pushpanjali, followed by large-scale Prasad distribution.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the temple’s establishment, the organizing committee arranged an especially elaborate Kalash Yatra this year. During the festival, Anand Sharma, President of the Surya Shasthi Puja Committee, along with his wife served as the chief ritual patron.

