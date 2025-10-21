Dhekiajuli: Sirajuli observes Amahiya Tithi of Zubeen Garg with Nam-Prasanga

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a solemn tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg, a Nam-Prasanga was held on Sunday evening at the Sirajuli Centre, marking the Amahiya Tithi (one-month remembrance) of the artiste’s passing.

The event was organized by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), West Dhekiajuli unit, in collaboration with the Sirajuli Unit of AASU. Local residents and devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and pay homage to the Late singer, whose contributions to Assamese culture and music continue to inspire generations.

The organizing team, led by Debarshi Haloi, General Secretary (In-Charge) of AASU West Dhekiajuli unit, along with Akash Debnath, Advisor, Sirajuli unit, Hillul Kashyab, General Secretary, and Minmoy Mahanta, Vice-President, ensured the smooth conduct of the programme.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death case: SIT members to talk to Singapore police today