Dhekiajuli: Tribute to Sardar Patel at Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Degree College

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: To commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), a day that reinforces the spirit of unity, integrity, and national solidarity, Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Degree College, Dhekiajuli, organized a solemn and meaningful programme paying tribute to India's 'Iron Man,' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event was jointly organized by the NSS Unit and the IQAC Cell of the college. The daylong programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the college Principal, Dr Utpal Chandra Hajong, who also spoke about Sardar Patel's invaluable contributions to the nation.

In his inaugural address, Dr Hajong highlighted Patel's role in building the administrative unity of post-independence India and urged the students to draw inspiration from his life dedicated to nation-building.

Dr Ramesh Dahal, In-charge of IQAC, in his address, remarked, "From the freedom struggle to integrating the princely states, Sardar Patel's leadership laid the foundation of a united and democratic India. His vision continues to guide our nation's strength in diversity."

He further encouraged students to cultivate a sense of national responsibility and uphold India's composite culture and unity, emphasizing that 'national unity is not just the government's duty, every citizen is a custodian of this legacy.'

The event was conducted under the supervision of Dr Bishnu Chettri, NSS Programme Officer. The day's proceedings included a National Unity Pledge and short speeches by students highlighting India's pluralistic identity and collective spirit.

