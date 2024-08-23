Dhemaji District Commissioner Announces Draft Delimitation of 40 MAC Constituencies

LAKHIMPUR: In pursuance of Government notification No. E 293103/628 dated 27th June 2024, issued by the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Dispur, Guwahati-06, the District Commissioner of Dhemaji was notified as the Designated Officer to determine the territorial limits of the 40 constituencies for the general council of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC). The notification for draft delimitation of 40 constituencies for the general council of the MAC, consisting of 1621 villages, has already been published accordingly by the District Commissioner, Dhemaji-cum-Designated Officer, vide notification No. DE.06/DMJ/2024 dtd 16/08/2024.

Regarding the draft delimitation of 40 constituencies for the general council of the MAC, consisting of 1621 villages, the last date for receiving claims and objections is September 16. On the other hand, the last date for disposal of the claims and objections is September 30. Currently, the notice of the draft delimitation determining the territorial limits of the constituencies of the general council of MAC has been displayed on the notice boards in the offices of the Circle Officers and Block Development Officers concerned, where public can view it. In respect of Lakhimpur district, the notified territorial limits of the 8 constituencies for the general council of the MAC, with the list of constituent villages, are also published through the draft delimitation.

