Dhing College concludes one-month yoga internship programme

NAGAON: The one-month yoga internship programme organized by Dhing College in collaboration with Arogya Yoga Kendra (Unit of Arogya Care Foundation) concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony held at the Conference Hall, Dhing College, on Thursday.

A total of 17 students from the 5th Semester FYUGP participated in the internship. The programme was conducted under the supervision of Internship Nodal Officer, Dambarudhar Kakati, Associate Professor, Dhing College, and guided by Yoga Instructor RupJyori Kar from Arogya Yoga Kendra. The internship included both theoretical and practical sessions covering Yoga Philosophy, Asanas, Pranayama, Meditation, and Yogic Lifestyle. Final assessment included theory, practical, viva, and assignment examinations.

The programme was attended by Dr Biman Hazarika, college Principal who appreciated the initiative and said that Yoga was not just a physical practice but a way of life that builds mental strength, discipline, and inner balance.

