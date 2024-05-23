Dhing College conducted a lecture sessions on theme, “Start-up, Innovation and Entrepreneurship”

NAGAON: The Innovation Council (IIC), Dhing College conducted a series of impact lecture sessions on the theme, “Start-up, Innovation and Entrepreneurship” on two separate days recently here. The programme was sponsored by MIC, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Nava Kumar Gogoi, entrepreneur and career counsellor and Prafulla Kumar Saikia, Additional Director of Industries & Commerce and motivator for start-up, innovation and entrepreneurship attended as resource persons in two separate sessions. Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of the college inaugurated the session.

Also Read: Assam: Haryana girl Jyoti Singh kidnapped from Nagaon

Also watch: