Dhing College hosts All Assam Inter-College and University Debate Competition

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The All Assam Inter-College and University Debate Competition on ‘In the contemporary context, social media has opened a new horizon towards empowerment and self-employment of youth’ was organized recently by the Students’ Union of Dhing College. The debate competition was chaired by Dr Ramesh Borpatra Gohain, former Advocate General, Assam, while Dr Biman Hazarika, Principal of Dhing College, delivered the welcome address. The results of the debate competition showed that Utpal Jyoti Bora of Dibrugarh University was placed in the first position. The second place went to Tribeni Bora of Dhing College and the third place went to Bhagya Jyoti Dutta of Madhavdev University. The first placed team was that of Anol Ankush Bora and Anuprerona Mahanta of Guwahati University. The second team comprised Jogantar Madhav Saikia and Annya Saikia of JB University, Jorhat while the third place went to Ritikrishna Bora and Bastob Gogoi of Darang College.

