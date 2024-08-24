Dhing Rape Case: Exemplary Punishment for Criminals Demanded by Hindu Yuba-Chatra Parishad, Asom (HYCPA)

LAKHIMPUR: The Hindu Yuba-Chatra Parishad, Asom (HYCPA) has strongly condemned the Dhing rape case and demanded the government to initiate all possible measures to reward exemplary punishment to the culprits who were involved in the heinous crime. In a statement, sent to media, HYCPA central committee president in-charge Madhav Das and general secretary Anshuman Sharma said that the tendency of some people to commit crimes is increasing in the state day by day. The HYCPA president and general secretary further said that such crimes would continue unless exemplary punishment is imposed so that criminals do not dare to think of committing crimes. In the same statement, Das and Sharma demanded the government to provide exemplary punishment to the culprits of the case by holding trial in a fast track court.

