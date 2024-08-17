HYCPA Lakhimpur Celebrates Akhand Bharat Divas, Calls for Unity Against Separatist Forces

Lakhimpur: As in previous years, the Lakhimpur District Committee of Hindu Yuba-Chatra Parishad, Asom (HYCPA) celebrated the ‘Akhand Bharat Divas’ with a day-long programme at the district office premises. Speaking on the occasion, HYCPA-Lakhimpur district president Jugmajyoti Dutta and general secretary Ghankanta Bora said, “The vast territory of India has been separated from India at different times and under different circumstances. We have been celebrating this day every year to make the people aware of the consequences of separation and the power of integrity. The pain of the partition of India still bothers us today. We should focus on raising awareness so that India is not further divided or the separatist forces in India are not formed in the near future”.

