Dhruvajyoti Handique honoured with Kreti Shikshak Award

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Dhruvajyoti Handique, Economics teacher of Nazira Higher Secondary Multipurpose School, columnist, and advisor to the Nazira Press Club, has been honoured with the prestigious Kreti Shikshak Award (Meritorious Teacher Award). The school, well-wishers, and the media community of Nazira expressed their joy and appreciation for the recognition.

Handique, who began his teaching career as a lecturer in a college, later joined Nazira Higher Secondary Multipurpose School as a subject teacher. He is known for his social contributions and regular writings in newspapers and magazines. He is also a skilled football player and a recognized state-level referee.

