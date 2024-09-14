Assam: AK-47 stickers on stolen bike leads to capture of 2 thieves

Bajali: In a successful operation, the police in Bajali have apprehended two thieves, in connection with a series of crimes in the area. The arrests followed a meticulous investigation that revealed key evidence linked to the stolen vehicle.

The thieves were initially caught on CCTV footage riding a stolen motorcycle adorned with two distinctive white AK-47 rifle stickers. This crucial detail helped the police to swiftly track down the culprits. The stolen bike, along with gold chains valued at approximately three to four lakh rupees, was recovered.

The accused have been identified as Rekibuddin Ahmed and Raju Ali of Rangia, Kamrup. Further investigation uncovered that the stolen gold had been sold to two goldsmiths—Mukhleshwar Rahman of Patacharkuchi and Ruchikesh Sinder from Maharashtra. The gold was reportedly part of a well-orchestrated operation.

The Bajali police have arrested all four individuals involved and are continuing their search for additional accomplices in the gang of thieves.

