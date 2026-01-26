DHSK College to confer ‘Shiksha Sirumoni’ and other honours on Republic Day

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College (DHSK) Autonomous will confer the prestigious ‘Shiksha Sirumoni’ honour on Governing Body Member and noted social worker, industrialist, and educationist Jyoti Prasad Kanoi on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

As part of the celebrations, several other eminent personalities will also be felicitated for their contributions in diverse fields. Dibrugarh Radio Station Programme Executive and announcer Parasha Konwar will be conferred the ‘Kantha Saurav,’ while popular radio announcer and teacher Moitrayee Phukan will receive the ‘Suriya Kantha’ award. Former student of Kanoi College and prominent social worker Ahmed Ali Aayubi will be honoured with the ‘Manab Bandhu’ title.

Speaking about the programme, DHSK College Principal Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia said that faculty members who completed 25 years of service, marking the silver jubilee of their teaching careers, will be felicitated. They include Dr Lamkholal Doungel, Dr Mridul Sarma, Rajib Lochan Bora, Dr Sanchita Boruah, Aditya Dahal, Aditi Konwar Gogoi, and Ananta Teron.

The event will also honour Dr Apurba Dutta and Dr Amitav Doley for bringing laurels to the institution, along with several other faculty members and staff for their dedicated service.

Additionally, former student of Kanoi College and renowned teacher, social worker, and cultural activist Beauty Lekharu Saikia, prominent cultural worker Sutapa Choudhury, noted poet and writer Minakhi Das Baruah, and poet-writer Bitumoni Gogoi will be felicitated by the college family. The programme will also recognize many dedicated employees and teachers, underscoring the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, cultural enrichment, and social service.

