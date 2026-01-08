Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College launches ‘Karmabandhu’ App

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The 80-year-old Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College (Autonomous) (DHSK College) has already occupied a special place among colleges of the country in terms of educational excellence and development of information communication and technology (ICT). Adding to this, the Principal of the historic DHSK College, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, officially launched a sophisticated, modern, techno-friendly mobile application called ‘Karmabandhu’ on Wednesday.

The new app is designed to bring more transparency, impartiality, and dynamism to the work of the college. The ‘Karmabandhu’ app will allow the non-teaching staff of the college to learn about the work to be done during the day instantly. The digital platform will also enable the college authorities to monitor how the employees of the college are performing their responsibilities and duties.

The DHSK College has already successfully used high-powered LMS software to make regular work records available to teachers and students, and register students’ attendance in classrooms through technology. In the college, the students’ union elections are also conducted in the online mode. Apart from students being able to vote from anywhere in the world, the technology also helps the college administration run a paperless and eco-friendly administration.

This has also enabled the faculty and staff of the college in various positions including the Principal and Vice-Principal to fulfil their duties from anywhere in the world. As a result, the progress of the work has been accelerated.

The college has been declared as an ‘ICT College’ by institutions like AMTRON, the only technology institute under the Government of Assam. The Director of Higher Education Department of the Government of Assam has already sent a letter to the higher authorities for recognition of the college as a ‘Smart and Digital’ College.

On the occasion of the ‘Karmabandhu’ App launch, the Principal, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, said on Wednesday that no institution could move forward without the help of technology in the present era. He said that the ‘Karmabandhu’ app would not only keep track of the work of the employees, but also make the administrative system of the college more orderly and responsible.

Speaking at the launch of the app, Dr Partha Ganguli, Vice-Principal of the college, said, “The addition of the ‘Karmabandhu’ app has taken the college to a higher peak in terms of technological advancement and will give another new dimension to healthy administration.”

Also Read: 69th Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) Annual Conference concludes at Udalguri