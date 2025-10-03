DHSK College to honour legends Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmal Kanoi (DHSK) College (Autonomous), one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions of higher education in Upper Assam, has announced a series of landmark initiatives to pay homage to two of the state’s most celebrated cultural icons — Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the recently departed music legend Zubeen Garg.

As part of this tribute, the college will soon install life-size statues of both Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg on its campus. The statues are envisioned not merely as memorials but as enduring symbols of Assam’s rich cultural heritage, meant to inspire students and visitors alike for generations to come.

Alongside this, special initiatives dedicated to Zubeen Garg will include the publication of a book featuring English and Hindi translations of some of his most cherished songs.

The book, aimed at admirers across India, seeks to transcend linguistic barriers and bring the essence of Zubeen’s music to a wider audience. It will serve as both a cultural archive and a bridge connecting fans with the universal message of love, humanity, and social consciousness that his songs so often carried.

The entire project will be sponsored by the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation. Speaking about the initiative, CA Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, Managing Trustee of the Foundation and GB Member of the College, informed that the foundation felt privileged to support this endeavour.

“These initiatives are a humble tribute to the unparalleled contributions of Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg to music and culture. Through this effort, we wish to celebrate their legacies in a manner that resonates not only with the Assamese people but also with the broader Indian cultural landscape,” the foundation stated.

Principal of DHSK College, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, also shared his reflections on the initiative. “Zubeen Garg was not only a musical genius but also a voice of the people. His songs spoke of dreams, struggles, and aspirations, capturing the emotions of common men and women. Through these initiatives, we aim to ensure that his philosophy, creativity, and art remain a source of learning and inspiration for our students. At the same time, by remembering Dr Bhupen Hazarika alongside him, we connect two generations of cultural renaissance in Assam — one that rooted us firmly in our traditions while opening pathways to the global stage.”

