Dibrugarh: Blood donation camp organized at DHSK College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A blood donation camp was organized at DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, by the Faculty of Nursing, Dibrugarh Chapter, in association with the Blood Bank, Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), in collaboration with the IQAC and Health & Hygiene Cell of the college.

The programme was held as a pre-conference event of the 41st SNAI, TNAI Biennial Conference, Assam State Chapter, Dibrugarh.

The event began with a briefing and introduction by Dr Lamkholal Doungel, HoD, Political Science and Advisor, Health & Hygiene Cell, DHSK College, who warmly welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation, urging everyone to participate in this humble but noble service to humanity. The Principal, Dr SK Saikia, set an inspiring example by being the first donor of the day.

Also Read: Assam Rifles organizes blood donation camp at Unit Hospital in Lokra

Also Watch: