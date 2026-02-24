DHSK College to host international seminar on population health from Feb 26

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Department of Anthropology and the Research & Development Cell are organizing an international seminar at DHSK College (Autonomous), on February 26 and 27, 2026, on ‘Population Health and Well-Being in India with Special Reference to Northeast India (ISPHW-2026).’ The seminar will focus on various research works and discussions related to human health and well-being at the regional (Northeast India), national, and international levels.

All relevant aspects under Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG-3) will be discussed through academic deliberations and research presentations.

The inaugural session of the seminar, scheduled to begin at 9:30 am on February 26, will be attended by the Principal, Vice-Principal, President, and members of the Governing Body of the college, along with researchers from different places. On this occasion, the Principal, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, will deliver the welcome address, and the President of the Governing Body, Prof Lakhi Ram Saikia, will formally inaugurate the seminar.

The abstract book will be released by CA Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, member, governing body, and Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Superintendent, Assam Medical College & Hospital, will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Senior Anthropologist Dr Farida Ahmed Das, Dr Sarthak Sengupta, Dr Deepanjana Dutta Das, Dr Kalyan Baruah, etc. will also be present as delegates. Following this, the keynote address will be delivered by Dr Ranjan Deka, a former student of the Department of Anthropology, DHSK College, and currently emeritus Professor at the University of Cincinnati, USA. Notably, his keynote lecture will be dedicated to Dr Arun Kumar Dutta, the first Head of the Department, Department of Anthropology.

Several invited scholars representing national and international institutions will present their research papers. In addition, more than 100 researchers from Assam and various other states of India will present their research findings on human health and well-being.

There will also be feature presentations by distinguished scholars including Dr Chandra Jyoti Sonowal, Professor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and Dr Arup Ratan Bandyopadhyay, Professor at the University of Calcutta, Dr Prasanta Kr Borah, Scientist-F, RMRC, Dibrugarh, and Dr Hemanta Kr Dutta, Professor, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, among others, who will present their research on the theme of the seminar.

