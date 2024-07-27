Three Medieval Swivel Cannons Unearthed in Dhubri, Sent to District Museum for Preservation

DHUBRI: Three swivel cannons of medieval period were unearthed in Golakganj area of Dhubri district recently. They were sent to the Dhubri District Museum for preservation.

A source in Dhubri District Museum said that the swivel cannons of different sizes were used both as artillery and signalling devices. The cannons are mounted on native seafaring vessels and warships travelling the waters during battles. Some of the swivel cannons were also used on the ground during the wars. Its size allowed it to be carried to different positions while fighting on the ground. Also, some of the small swivel cannons were used as a signalling device to warn of approaching danger and also to transmit messages.

During the Ahom rule, the big sized cannons were known as bortops and the small cannons were called helios. The Ahom war boats on which the swivel cannons were mounted were known as Hiloi Chara Nao. To operate the cannon, it is oriented into a base with the help of the swivel and the trunnion that enables it to be easily manoeuvred laterally as well as longitudinally.

When asked by The Sentinel about the period swivel cannons, former Dhubri District Museum Office and Assam State Curator, Mrinmoy Das informed that the exact date of the cannons and the cannon balls could only be determined after a carbon dating is done.

“However, looking into the pages of history and the geographical location where it has been unearthed, it may belong somewhere to the late medieval period. The physical condition shows massive corrosion marks which need immediate curative conservation for proper preservation of the object,” Das further informed.

