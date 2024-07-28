SANKALP Hub in Biswanath Launches 100-Day Awareness Campaign for Mission Shakti Scheme

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The SANKALP hub for empowerment of women in Biswanath has been organizing various activities under a 100 day special awareness campaign for Mission Shakti scheme. Continuing this, several programmes were held on Friday at Sakomatha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Biswanath Chariali on the theme of ‘Women Centric legislation Week’.

Among them a puppet show was presented to focus on reducing domestic violence and child marriage. Other programmes included performance of a drama by Anganwadi workers promoting women’s empowerment, ending violence against women, and highlighting the Mission Shakti schemes, anaemia screening by the Health Department, Sukanya Samriddhi scheme enrolment, nutrition mela etc.

The meeting was attended by Pramod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath LAC, Dr Neha Yadav, District Commissioner, Md Moinul Haque Choudhury, District Social Welfare Officer, CDPO’s, Principal of the school Nabanita Sarma, teachers, panchayat secretary, PRI members, Gaon Pradhan, Supervisors, AWW’s, AWH’s, SHG members, RBSK staff etc.

MLA Borthakur addressed gender inequalities and elaborated the importance of full participation of women in all aspects of society which will contribute to overall social and economic development. District Commissioner Dr Yadav highlighted about the impact and signs of domestic violence, strategies to promote women empowerment and also the issues and consequences of child marriage.

