Haflong observes 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 129th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was observed with enthusiasm in Haflong as the Netaji Birth Anniversary Celebration Central Committee, Bangali Kalyan Parishad, Haflong organised a series of competitions at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School on Sunday.

Students and youths from different parts of Dima Hasao district took part in the programme, which featured art, singing and dancing competitions along with the Netaji Bose Cup basketball tournament in the 3×3 format. The events were held within the school campus and witnessed active participation and keen interest from the audience.

The 3rd edition of the Netaji Bose Cup saw the participation of six teams, including four from Haflong and two from Maibang. The teams were Wild Cats, Dima Ballers United, Presto and Low Expectation from Haflong, and St. Xavier’s A and St. Xavier’s B from Maibang. The matches were played with high energy and sportsmanlike spirit, adding to the vibrancy of the celebrations.

The cultural competitions reflected the creativity and patriotic feelings of the participants, with performances inspired by the life, ideals and contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Organisers said the aim of the programme was to instil a sense of patriotism and awareness about Netaji’s role in India’s freedom movement among the younger generation.

The programme witnessed disciplined participation and smooth conduct of events, which contributed to its overall success. The celebrations concluded on a meaningful note, leaving a sense of unity, pride and inspiration among the participants and attendees.

The organisers termed the event a fitting tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and expressed satisfaction over the strong response from students and youths across the district.

