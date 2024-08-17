Dhubri Circle Officer Holds Meeting with Citizens to Address Land Issues and Introduce E-Khazna System

DHUBRI : In order to give impetus in functioning of Circle Office dealing primarily in land issues and deliver effective and better services to people, Dhubri Circle Officer, Partha Pratim Barman for the first time convened a meeting with the leading citizens of Dhubri and sought suggestions and replied to queries from citizens recently.

A number of leading citizens including chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of the Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority, Dipak Kumar Saha, Dhubri District BJP president, Prosenjit Dutta, AGP president, Amal Kumar Saha and senior journalist, Bijoy Kumar Sharma attended the meeting and aired the issues and problems related to land.

At the on set of meeting, Barman briefed the citizens about introducing of e-khazna recently in the Dhubri Circle areas and henceforth landholders needn’t to run for payment of khajna to the door mouzadars.

“Now through the Seva Sethu Centre one can pay khajna and get the receipt from there”, Barman added. On the issue of encroachment of river basin of Mora Gadadhar raised by a BJP president, Prosenjit Dutta, Circle Officer, Partha Pratim Barman informed that all kinds of construction on the alleged encroached of alleged khas land of Mora Gadadhar, was stopped long back and he was personally keeping close watch on it.

“There is case pending before the Gauhati High Court and matter is subjudice. We are expecting a judgement in favour of government soon,” Barman added.

Matter of encroachment of khas land in Dhubri town, was also figured in the meeting and according to a citizen, there were 48 bighas of land under encroachment till 2007, but successive District Commissioners (then known as Deputy Commissioner) including Jatindra Lahkar and Anant Lal Gyani got nearly 21 bighas of land free from the encroachment. Circle Officer assured to look into the issue and would call next meeting soon.

Also Read: Five Mottock Organizations Stage Sit-In Protest in Dibrugarh Over Non-Granting of ST Status

Also Watch: