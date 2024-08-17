Five Mottock Organizations Stage Sit-In Protest in Dibrugarh Over Non-Granting of ST Status

DIBRUGARH: Five prominent Mottock organisations on Friday staged three hours sit-in demonstration at Chowkidinghee in Dibrugarh for non-granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Mottock community in the state.

The five Mottock organisations are All Assam Mottock Sanmilan, All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan, All Assam Mottock Mahila Parishad, All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Parishad and All Assam Mottock Students’ Union.

The members holding placards and banners staged sit-in-protest for three hours. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led government in the Centre over the delay in granting ST status to the Mottock community of the state.

The Mottock community, along with five other ethnic communities in Assam, including the Tai Ahoms, Morans, Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas and Tea Tribes, have been seeking ST status in the state.

“We have announced a series of agitation against our long pending demand of ST status for our community. The BJP government has promised to grant ST status to our community along with the other communities but till date nothing has happened,” said Sanjoy Hazarika, leader of Mottock organisation.

He said, “On October 4, 2024, we have called for a 100-hour economic blockade and in the coming months, we will take many programmes.”

However, the delay in implementation has led to growing frustration and discontentment among the six communities, who are currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Also Read: Assam: Gold ornaments looted in Demow Heuj Path

Also Watch: